UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The latest on the U.N. General Assembly's vote on a proposed resolution that would blame Israel for recent deadly violence on its border with Gaza (all times local):

5:55 p.m.

The U.N. General Assembly has approved a Palestinian-backed resolution blaming Israel for violence in Gaza after narrowly rejecting a U.S. demand to add an amendment condemning attacks on Israel by Gaza's Hamas rulers.

The votes reflected wide concern in the 193-member world body that the resolution sponsored by Arab and Islamic nations was one-sided and failed to even mention Hamas, which has fired over 100 rockets at Israel.

The U.S. amendment to condemn Hamas, which was voted on first, was approved by a vote of 62-58 with 42 abstentions. General Assembly President Miroslav Lajcak declared that under U.N. rules a two-thirds vote was needed so the amendment failed.

The assembly then voted on the original Palestinian-backed resolution which was approved by a vote of 120-8 with 45 abstentions.

___

4 p.m.

The Palestinians' U.N. ambassador is urging the General Assembly to adopt a resolution to address escalating violence in Gaza and "the crisis" of protecting civilians following the killing of more than 120 Palestinians by Israeli military fire.

Riyad Mansour urged an emergency meeting of the 193-member world body Wednesday to do everything to protect civilians and to avert further destabilization so as encourage the possibility of peace "for which we have not yet lost all hope."

Mansour stressed: "We need action. We need protection for our civilian population. ... Is that a crime to ask for?"

The draft resolution asks Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to make recommendations on ensuring protection of Palestinian civilians, within 60 days, including on "an international protection mechanism."

___

1:20 p.m.

The Palestinians and their supporters are asking an emergency meeting of the U.N. General Assembly to adopt a resolution blaming Israel for recent violence in Gaza — and the U.S. is demanding that Gaza's Hamas rulers be condemned as well.

The draft resolution being considered Wednesday was proposed by Arab and Islamic countries. The text deplores "any excessive use of force" by Israeli forces, particularly in Gaza, and demands that Israel "refrain from such actions." It also seeks recommendations to protect Palestinian civilians.

The U.S. says Israel is unfairly singled out in the draft and has proposed an amendment condemning Hamas for firing rockets into Israel and inciting violence along the Gaza-Israel border fence, "thereby putting civilians at risk."