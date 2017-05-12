MILWAUKEE (AP) — The New York Mets have placed closer Jeurys Familia on the 10-day disabled list with a blood clot in his right arm and activated infielder Lucas Duda from the DL.

Familia's move was made retroactive to Thursday. He was diagnosed at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York and had been scheduled to see a doctor in St. Louis for more tests on Friday.

Familia is 1-1 with a 3.86 ERA and three saves this year.

The Mets opened a three-game series in Milwaukee against the Brewers on Friday, when Matt Harvey is scheduled to make his first start since a three-game suspension for skipping a game last weekend following a late night on the town.

Duda returns after being sidelined by a hyperextended left elbow.