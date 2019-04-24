With limos and private train, Kim Jong Un travels in style

It’s a short hop from Pyongyang to Vladivostok by plane. There’s even a semi-regular flight.

But for his first summit meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has once again opted to go by train.

And while they aren’t quite as flashy as the “Beast,” which President Donald Trump famously showed Kim when they met for the first time, he also had a couple of fancy black Mercedes pre-delivered and waiting for him when he got into town.

Kim likes to travel in style. A look at how he rolls: