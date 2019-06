The Latest: Nishikori completes 5-set win over 2 days

Japan's Kei Nishikori serves against France's Benoit Paire during their fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Monday, June 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

PARIS (AP) — The Latest on the French Open (all times local):

2:50 p.m.

Kei Nishikori completed a five-set win over two days to reach the French Open quarterfinals.

The seventh-seeded Japanese player overcame strong resistance from local favorite Benoit Paire to win 6-2, 6-7 (8), 6-2, 6-7 (8), 7-5.

Their fourth-round match had been suspended by darkness on Sunday, with Nishikori leading two sets to one.

Nishikori will next face defending champion Rafael Nadal in the last eight.

Paire saved two match points in the fourth-set tiebreaker to level at two sets apiece and led 5-3 in the decider but was ultimately undone by his own mistakes. The Frenchman finished with 79 unforced errors.

Nishikori broke back with a backhand winner and made the decisive break in the 11th game, sealing the match on his next service game when Paire sent a forehand return into the net.

2:40 p.m.

Novak Djokovic has become the first man to reach the French Open quarterfinals 10 years in a row.

Even Rafael Nadal never accomplished that.

Djokovic moved into the round of eight with a 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 victory over 45th-ranked Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany, saving the only break point he faced and compiling 31 winners to only 12 unforced errors.

The top-seeded Djokovic is bidding for a fourth consecutive Grand Slam title and his second trophy at Roland Garros, where he won the championship in 2016.

Djokovic hasn’t dropped a set through four matches this year. But he also has not faced a seeded player yet.

His quarterfinal opponent will be No. 5 Alexander Zverev or No. 9 Fabio Fognini.

12:40 p.m.

Madison Keys and Ash Barty will face off in the quarterfinals of the French Open.

In wet conditions in Paris, the 14th-seeded Keys had no problem dealing with 42nd-ranked Katerina Siniakova and advanced to last eight for the second straight year with a 6-2, 6-4 victory.

The eighth-seeded Barty defeated Sofia Kenin 6-3, 3-6, 6-0. Kenin, a 20-year-old American, had upset Serena Williams in the previous round.

“I’m definitely happy I was able to close it out in two sets,” Keys said after Siniakova sent a final shot long on Court Suzanne Lenglen. “I love clay court and I love Paris, very happy to be here, so happy I get to play another match.”

Keys made it to the semifinals in Paris last year.

9 a.m.

Sofia Kenin will try to follow up her upset of Serena Williams at the French Open by reaching her first Grand Slam quarterfinal.

The 20-year-old American takes on No. 8 seed Ash Barty of Australia in the fourth round Monday.

Two other U.S. women also will be aiming to join Sloane Stephens in the quarterfinals: Amanda Anisimova, 17, and Madison Keys, 24.

Keys, the runner-up to Stephens at the 2017 U.S. Open and a semifinalist in Paris last year, meets 42nd-ranked Katerina Siniakova, who is coming off the biggest victory of her career: She eliminated No. 1 Naomi Osaka in the third round.

Anisimova plays 137th-ranked qualifier Aliona Bolsova of Spain.

In men’s action, No. 1 Novak Djokovic plays 45th-ranked Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany. Djokovic can become the first man to reach the French Open quarterfinals 10 years in a row.

